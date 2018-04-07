Troy Police Department Looking For Feline Officer

Many police departments have k-9 units.

But officers in Troy, Michigan, want to have felines in their ranks.

Friday morning, they started looking into what they call “Catidates” for the first police feline.

The department said on Twitter last month that it would get a cat if it had 10-thousand followers by april.

Officers say they want to show their human side.

Friday’s event was the first round of selection for a police job.

But even if they don’t get recruited into the line of duty, the kittens will be up for adoption into loving families.