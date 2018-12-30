- Advertisement -
Troopers, Emmet County EMS Save Man Suffering From Heart Attack

Quick actions by first responders in Emmet County saved the life of a man suffering a heart attack.

At around 11 o’clock Friday night, state police troopers and EMS responded to a home on Mini Dr. in Resort Township.

Once on scene, responders found a man who was suffering a heart attack.

The 61 year-old Greenville man did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

Troopers and EMS personnel quickly began chest compressions, cleared his airway, and gave him air.

Emmet County EMS soon used an AED, administering three shocks, which lead to a heart beat.

The man was rushed to the hospital, and by the time he arrived, he was both conscious and breathing.

