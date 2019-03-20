Trooper Shot Last Year in Missaukee County Recognized

The Michigan State Police trooper that was shot during a traffic stop in Missaukee County is now part of what’s being called an “Elite Club”

Trooper Stephen Odell was shot while conducting a traffic stop on July 13th of last year.

According to the MSP, 32 year-old Douglas Sawyer, a wanted parole absconder, opened fire and fled into a field.

He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trooper Odell, however, recovered from his injuries.

Injuries that could have been worse, if not for his Safariland body armor, the MSP says.

And with that in mind, Safariland presented Odell with a plaque, showing that he was their 2040th save.

The company says it’s an elite club that not everyone volunteers for.

And for that, the Trooper was Grateful, saying he’s “honored to be a part of this…” and added that it’s “not something any of us expect to be a part of.”

The state police also thanked Safariland for “keeping Trooper Odell in the fight.”