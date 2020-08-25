Trooper Saved a Man Who Was Suffering From a Stroke While Driving in Wexford County

On Tuesday, August 25, Michigan State Trooper Tyler Baker was called to an area on U.S. 131 for reports of a vehicle driving on four flat tires.

Trooper Baker located the vehicle on Southbound 131 near mile marker 188.

Trooper Baker activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop.

The trooper made several attempts to pull the vehicle over, including pulling alongside the driver and verbally ordering him to pull over.

Trooper Baker eventually pulled in front of the vehicle and slowed the patrol vehicle to stop it.

The driver, an 84-year-old Petoskey man was suffering from a stroke.

EMS was contacted and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

State Police say the man had driven over 100 miles on shredded tires and at the time of the stop his brakes were completely inoperable.