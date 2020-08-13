Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck Near Mackinac Bridge

A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to the MSP, the sergeant with the St. Ignace post was on foot when a white Chevy Tahoe with Iowa plates hit him near the Mackinac Bridge toll booths.

The Tahoe then fled the scene, but was soon pursued by Mackinaw City Police and the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers ultimately lost sight of the vehicle only for tribal officers to locate it later in the area of Resort Pike and Sheridan Roads in Emmet County.

The vehicle, shown in a photo to have considerable damage, was abandoned.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect.

They say, however, that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

State police tell NewsNet it appears the trooper involved did not make contact with the driver of the vehicle prior to being hit, according to initial reports.

He was taken to McClaren Northern Michigan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with NewsNet as we learn more on this developing story.