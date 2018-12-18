- Advertisement -
Trooper Helps Save Man From Overdose in Otsego County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 18, 2018
A state police trooper helped save the life of a man that was having an overdose in Otsego County.

At around 11:45 Monday night, the trooper responded to a home on Deepwoods Dr.

The mother of the victim reported that her son was unresponsive in the bathroom with the door locked.

She was able to get the door open and found him face down on the bathroom floor.

The trooper was the first to arrive on scene and found the 39 year-old man in respiratory distress.

He recognized the signs of a drug overdose, began rescue breathing, and administered one dose of Naloxone.

After a short time, the man began breathing on his own and was taken to a hospital.

