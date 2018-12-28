Trooper, Firefighter Rescue Two Dogs From Burning Home in Emmet County

First responders were able to rescue two dogs from a burning home in Emmet County.

At around 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon, police and firefighters responded to a house fire on Pickerel Lake Rd. in Springvale Township.

One on scene, state police troopers learned that everyone had escaped the fire, but two dogs were still inside.

After noting that the house was full of smoke and partially engulfed in flames, a trooper went inside the home and rescued a Great Dane puppy named Luffy.

Soon after, the trooper and a firefighter re-entered the burning home and located the second dog; a Great Dane named Igneel.

Igneel was suffering from smoke inhalation and was carried out of the home unconscious.

It was taken to the Bay Pines Veterinary Clinic and regained consciousness.

A vet says the dog should make a full recovery.