Trio in Trouble for Allegedly Using Meth While in Osceola Co. Jail

Inmates in Osceola County Jail have been busted for allegedly using meth while incarcerated.

The investigation started with a tip from a fellow inmate, who told authorities that there were other inmates using meth.

The investigation shows that Brent Matthew Mitchell, from Reed City, was hiding meth in a container inside his lower body cavity.

Further investigation also showed that Mitchell was giving Meth to two other inmates, Joshua James Abraham and Edward Charles Deluge.

All three inmates now face a slew of new felony charges, ranging from Possession of Meth to Violation of a Controlled Substance.