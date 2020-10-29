Trio Arrested for Vandalism in Bagley Township, Caused About $8,000 Worth of Damage

After a lengthy investigation police have arrested three people for vandalism in Bagley Township.

Police say the homeowners were alerted that someone was at their vacation home on Henry Drive in Bagley Township back in April.

When police arrived at the scene they found the garage was vandalized as well as other properties and cars in the area.

The total damage was estimated at just under $8,000.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 2 adults and one juvenile.

Now, Traci Annette Derue, a 37-year-old Gaylord resident, 18-year-old Justice Tylor-Wayne Birchfield of Gaylord, and a 15-year-old all face charges.