Trio Arrested for Methamphetamine, Amphetamine After Traffic Stop in Benzie County

A trio out of Benzie County faces multiple felonies for drugs and a handgun.

Police say they pulled over the suspects on St. Johns Road in Inland Township Tuesday.

During the stop, police found a handgun and several baggies of meth and amphetamine.

The driver, Sierra Lamson was arraigned and now faces two felonies.

One for carrying a concealed weapon, the second for delivery of methamphetamine.

The two passengers, Tyler Leslie and Joseph Cranson both face similar charges.

Leslie was arraigned Thursday for one count Felony Firearms, one count Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and one count Deliver/Manufacture of Methamphetamine.

Cranson was also arraigned Thursday for one count of Possession of

Methamphetamine.

All three suspects are due back in court on November 30, 2020.