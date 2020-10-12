Trio Arrested for Drugs After Traffic Stop in Chippewa Co.

A trio is now behind bars after police found drugs during a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped them for speeding in a construction zone in Chippewa County.

Jacob Weaver who is a habitual offender, Kaylee Cushman and Jennifer Goetz were seen speeding in a car police were searching for.

Further investigation led to detectives finding methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money.

All three have been arraigned and now face multiple ch arges.

Friday the trio was officially charged with delivery of meth and manufacturing meth.