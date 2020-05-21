Trio Arrested for Drug Possession and Guns in Grand Traverse Co.

A trio is now behind bars for meth, heroin, analogue drugs and guns.

Grand Traverse County police say they got a tip on drugs being sold in two homes in Grawn and Interlochen.

During a search of the first home police found meth, heroin, other drugs and a gun.

Further investigation led to the arrest of these three, Dustin Drake, Crystal Enriquez, and Christian Brooks.

After a search of the second home police found Meth, LSD and four other people in the home whose names have yet to be released.

The trio were arrested, taken to Grand Traverse County Jail and now face a slew of charges.