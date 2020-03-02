- Advertisement -
Trio Arrested for Allegedly Selling Cocaine in Emmet Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 2, 2020
A four-month investigation ended in the arrest of three men in Emmet County.

Police say these three men, Brett Eric Williams, Adam Nicholas Albrecht, and Darren Andrew Robinson were selling cocaine out of a home in Emmet County.

The investigation led to police searching a home in Alanson, where they found the three suspects, cocaine and cash.

All three men now face multiple felonies, and if convicted may spend up to 20 years in prison.

