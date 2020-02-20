Trio Arrested for Alleged Possession of Meth, Heroin and Suboxone in Wexford Co.

A trio may be spending some time behind bars for allegedly being in possession of Meth, Heroin, and Suboxone.

Police say the arrest happened after they pulled over these three, Justin Jacobs, Bethany Bousquette and Kody Richard on U.S. 131 near Mitchell St in Clam Lake Township.

When authorities asked for the driver’s name police say, Jacobs gave a fake name to the trooper.

A search of the car then led to police finding meth, suboxone, and counterfeit money.

All three now face a slew of charges including drug possession and conspiracy to deliver drugs.

They all remain in Wexford County Jail.