Trial Begins for Man Accused of Crashing Into and Killing Several Bicyclists

Downstate, the trial began for the man accused of killing several bicyclists when he crashed into them.

The suspect, 52-year-old Charles Pickett, has been charged with 14 felonies, including five counts of second degree murder.

The charges stem from an incident that happened back in 2016.

He’s accused of driving under the influence when he crashed into a group of bicyclers in Kalamazoo.

Five of the cyclists were killed and another four were injured.

Now Pickett’s attorney hasn’t denied the allegations, instead arguing that the murder charges are not warranted in this case.

But the prosecuting attorney argued that Pickett made a conscious decision to get behind the wheel that day – knowing that he was under the influence.

Pickett’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, and the four survivors are expected to testify in court.