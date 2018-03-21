Tree Removals on Beitner Road means Drivers will want to Plan for Delays

Drivers in Grand Traverse County will also want to plan for delays this Thursday.

That’s because the Grand Traverse Road Commission will be removing trees along Beitner Road.

During the work crews will need to close lanes on the road.

The work is between Chum’s Corner and Hoosier Valley Road in Blair Township.

The tree removal will be done from 10am until approximately 2:30 in the afternoon.

Traffic will be directed by flag control during the work.

The Road Commission says drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.