Treasurer of Charlevoix Co. Non-Profit Charged with Embezzlement
Posted On September 27, 2019
An embezzlement arrest out of Charlevoix to report involving taking money from a non-profit…
Allegedly involving this woman, the recently elected treasurer of the Charlevoix Sports Boosters.
This is Marian Lewis.
Board members noticed two checks — written from the organization’s account — had been made out to Lewis.
An investigation revealed more withdrawals and debit card transactions, all allegedly made by lewis as well.
She was arrested and charged with embezzlement from a non-profit over one thousand but less than $20-thousand.
That’s a felony punishable by up to ten years behind bars.