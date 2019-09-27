Treasurer of Charlevoix Co. Non-Profit Charged with Embezzlement

An embezzlement arrest out of Charlevoix to report involving taking money from a non-profit…

Allegedly involving this woman, the recently elected treasurer of the Charlevoix Sports Boosters.

This is Marian Lewis.

Board members noticed two checks — written from the organization’s account — had been made out to Lewis.

An investigation revealed more withdrawals and debit card transactions, all allegedly made by lewis as well.

She was arrested and charged with embezzlement from a non-profit over one thousand but less than $20-thousand.

That’s a felony punishable by up to ten years behind bars.