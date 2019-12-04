- Advertisement -
Traverse Narcotics Team Busts Two Downstate Men During Undercover Drug Buy

Staff Writer Posted On December 4, 2019
A big day for the Traverse  Narcotics Team–an undercover investigation led to the arrest of two downstate men.

The suspects–a 29 year old Warren man and a 30 year old Detroit man–traveled from downstate to Grand Traverse County to meet with a buyer–who to their surprise was actually an  undercover detective.

With them–30 grams of Fentanyl–wrapped in two plastic baggies.

The duo met with the detective– made the exchange and immediately after authorities made a traffic stop–searched the vehicle and  arrested the suspects — taking them to Grand Traverse County Jail.

The pair — now in jail awaiting arraignment.

They face 20 year felonies for delivery of fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.

