Traverse Narcotics Team Busts Two Downstate Men During Undercover Drug Buy

A big day for the Traverse Narcotics Team–an undercover investigation led to the arrest of two downstate men.

The suspects–a 29 year old Warren man and a 30 year old Detroit man–traveled from downstate to Grand Traverse County to meet with a buyer–who to their surprise was actually an undercover detective.

With them–30 grams of Fentanyl–wrapped in two plastic baggies.

The duo met with the detective– made the exchange and immediately after authorities made a traffic stop–searched the vehicle and arrested the suspects — taking them to Grand Traverse County Jail.

The pair — now in jail awaiting arraignment.

They face 20 year felonies for delivery of fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.