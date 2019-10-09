Traverse City’s N.M.C. Launches $35-Million Fundraising Effort

A Traverse City community college — announcing what it calls the “most ambitious fundraising campaign in its history.”

Northwestern Michigan College dubbed the initiative “Be What’s Possible”…

When it announced the public phase of a whopping $35-million fundraising effort.

$28-million, it says, has already been raised toward that total thanks to leadership gifts.

The announcement came during a special meeting of the N.M.C. Board of Trustees Wednesday, which then broke the news to students and the public.

The funding will ultimately be put toward scholarships and expanded learning opportunities the college sees as a driver of local economic growth…

That’s in addition to expanded facilities and other innovations.

As part of the effort, the college will reach out to all of its alumni for a helping hand.

N.M.C.’s president says the money will help the college and community reach a new level of achievement together.