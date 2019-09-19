Traverse City’s Dennos Museum to Feature Works from Detroit, Philadelphia

Changes, rolling in to the Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City…

In the form of two temporary exhibits featuring a collection of around a hundred pieces.

Those new pieces go on display beginning Sunday, September 22nd.

They include 74 works in wood from Philadelphia’s Center for Art in Wood, highlighting different species, grains, techniques and more from a collection that took 40 or so years to assemble.

That, in addition to another 24 quilted pieces from Detroit artist Carole Harris.

The exhibits will close around the turn of 2020.