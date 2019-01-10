Traverse City Woman Dies in Fiery Muskegon County Crash

A Traverse City woman is dead following a fiery crash downstate.

It happened at around 2:15 Sunday afternoon in Muskegon County’s Whitehall Township.

According to the Michigan State Police, 29 year-old Renee Beer was going north on US-31 when her car left the road and crashed near White Lake Dr.

When first responders arrived on scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames with witnesses saying Beer was still inside.

Police say she was the only one in the vehicle and was later found dead.

The crash is still under investigation.