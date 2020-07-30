Traverse City Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at approximately 6:37 A.M. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a report of a driver slumped over the wheel on M-72 Highway near Lautner Road in Acme Township.

The trooper saw the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway and the driver sleeping behind the wheel.

After investigating, the trooper methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The driver, 48-year-old Hope Leigh Kelley-Sowers of Traverse City, was arrested and placed in the Grand Traverse County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Kelley-Sowers was arraigned on July 22, 2020 in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County for one count Possession of Methamphetamine and one count Second or Subsequent Offense.

Her next scheduled court appearance is on August 11.