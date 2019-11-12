- Advertisement -
Traverse City to Add New Paths and Trails Around City

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 12, 2019
Get moving, get walking, could be the new motto in Traverse City.

The city expects five new miles of sidewalks and trail expansions around 10 Traverse city schools next year.

It’s goal is to promote safe walking and biking routes for students.

The city was awarded $2-million in conditional grant funding, making it 200,000 a school, from the Michigan Department of Transportation to go toward the project.

This money will also help with improved intersection crossings bike lanes, traffic-calming measures, and sign upgrades.

Traverse City to Add New Paths and Trails Around City
