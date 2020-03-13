Traverse City Teen Admits to Killing Man, Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder

A Traverse City teen admitted to killing a man in Traverse City.

Joshua Vandehoef plead guilty Thursday to second degree murder of James Chisholm.

Chisholm’s body was found near Boardman Lake in May of last and Vandehoef first turned himself into police in July.

Court documents say he admitted to someone on Snapchat that he killed “a homeless guy.”

Chisholm’s family says he was not homeless but that he chose to be on his own during the summer.

Vandehoef’s sentencing has yet to be set.