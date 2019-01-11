Traverse City Teaching Assistant Charged With Assaulting Student

A teaching assistant in Traverse City has been charged with assaulting a student.

49 year-old Darci Henderson is facing an assault or assault and battery charge after an incident in late November.

Details about the incident have not been released, but court documents say it involved a 7 year-old boy at the New Campus School.

According to the Traverse City Police, the boy was not injured in the incident.

Henderson turned herself in on Wednesday, but was released on a $500 bond.

If convicted of the misdemeanor, she could face 93 days in jail or a fine.

She will be back in court later this month.

We have reached out to Traverse Bay Area ISD to ask about Henderson’s employment with the district.