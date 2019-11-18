Traverse City Salvation Army Gives Back To Help Homeless Despite The Falling Temperatures

As temperatures keep dropping, the need of those in need starts to go up.

This means, for organizations like the salvation army the demand for their community meals goes up.

In Traverse City, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon, Chef Jerry XXXX is busy in the kitchen starting at 6 in the morning…

He makes the meals as if he were at home making it for family.

This is his passion and he wants to help in every way possible.