Traverse City Ranked Best Beach Town

We have some exciting news for you Northern Michiganders!

You are either living in the highest ranked beach town or living pretty close to it.

Traverse City ranked number one on a list of beach towns to live in.

The data found by Wallethub compared 192 cities across 62 key indicators of livability including affordability, weather, safety, etc.

The best seaside beach town was Naples, Florida earning a total score of 65.61. But Traverse City surpassed the town town with a score of 69.07.

Two other Michigan towns made the top 20. Holland ranked at number four and Alpena at eighteen.