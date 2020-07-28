Traverse City Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Admiral Gas Station in Traverse City Monday morning.

Authorities say the suspect said he had a gun and demanded money from the employee.

The employee then gave the suspect the money and the suspect fled on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery and suspect has yet to be arrested.

The suspect is described as being 6’0 tall, skinny, wearing a black hoodie with no insignia, a dark colored/gray baseball hat, blue jeans and a light colored face masks and gloves.

Police ask if you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect call 231-995-5012