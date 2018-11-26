Traverse City Police Investigating Assault, Ask For Public’s Help

Police in Traverse City are asking for your help in an assault investigation.

At around 5 o’clock Sunday night, officers responded to the alley behind Little Fleet for the report of a fight.

According to police, the caller had described the incident as a drug deal gone wrong.

On scene, officers found the victim, identified as a 30 year-old Marshall man, but did not locate any drugs.

He was taken to Munson Medical Center was was last known to be in the intensive care unit.

He is cooperating with police and now officers are asking for your help.

They are looking for a tall, slender man wearing a hoodie and shorts.

His race is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traverse City Police at 231-995-5150