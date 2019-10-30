Traverse City Pets Get In On “Howl-O-Ween” Fun

Halloween fun isn’t only for humans and in Traverse City, dogs were getting in on the fun too!

The Cherryland Humane Society hosted the Howl-o-ween Costume Parade and Yappy Hour to raise funds for the humane society.

Adorable dogs of all breeds and ages dressed up to get their photos taken and enjoy a nice paced walk.

It started at Real Estate One and ended at the Little Fleet, where they enjoyed a nice warm fire.

Participants gave a donation to the humane society — and Real Estate One will be matching 50% of the proceeds.