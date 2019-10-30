Traverse City Pets Get In On “Howl-O-Ween” Fun
Posted On October 30, 2019
Halloween fun isn’t only for humans and in Traverse City, dogs were getting in on the fun too!
The Cherryland Humane Society hosted the Howl-o-ween Costume Parade and Yappy Hour to raise funds for the humane society.
Adorable dogs of all breeds and ages dressed up to get their photos taken and enjoy a nice paced walk.
It started at Real Estate One and ended at the Little Fleet, where they enjoyed a nice warm fire.
Participants gave a donation to the humane society — and Real Estate One will be matching 50% of the proceeds.