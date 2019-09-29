Traverse City Munson Requests Red, White, and Blue Blankets for Veterans

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City is looking for volunteers to help honor veterans.

They’re asking anyone to make red, white and blue lap blankets or quilts to thank and celebrate veteran patients this coming veteran’s day.

Blankets or quilts should be 36″ x 40″ and scent-free.

They can also be knit, crocheted, sewn, quilted or tied fleece.

They’re needed by Thursday, October 31st and can be dropped off at the volunteer services office on Medical Campus Dr.

For more information, call 231-935-7455.