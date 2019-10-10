Traverse City Medical Provider to Shell Out $607-Thousand in Bogus Billing Claim

A Traverse City-based medical provider will shell out more than $600-thousand to resolve complaints over bogus billing practices.

They allegedly submitted those bogus claims to Medicare.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Grand Rapids, Traverse Anesthesia Associates and six of its anesthesiologists agreed to pay the federal government $607-thousand.

The case stems from a civil suit two former workers turned whistleblowers filed.

Under the False Claims Act, private whistleblowers are entitled to a portion of the judgement for cases filed on behalf of the government…

In this case, that amounts to around $120-thousand.