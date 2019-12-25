Traverse City Man Faces Multiple Charges for Allegedly Stabbing Dog and Assaulting Girlfriend

A Traverse City man now faces over five charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, stabbing their dog and being on meth.

The victim says, this man Jackson Charles Mackey of Traverse City, came home went to the bedroom and stabbed their dog, she asked him to leave and he then assaulted her.

She says Mackey left in a van and took the wounded dog with him, authorities pulled over Mackey and when they searched the car found the dog bleeding and meth.

The dog was taken to the hospital and the female victim did not suffer any major injuries.

Mackey faces a slew of charges ranging from a ten-year animal cruelty felony, one count domestic violence possession of meth and driving while under the influence of drugs.