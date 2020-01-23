Traverse City Man Faces Charges for Sexual Assault of Child

This man, Buck Fraly is facing multiple charges for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old boy to perform sexual acts back in 2011.

The victim says it happened frequently when he was younger and that Fraley tried to do something last year but it was the first time he had enough courage to tell him no.

Court documents show that Fraly admitted to some of the sexual acts when the victim was a child.

He faces multiple felonies for criminal sexual conduct, a total of 75 years of prison time.