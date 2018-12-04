Traverse City Man Charged For Alleged Sexual Assault of Girl

A Traverse City man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

71-year-old John Brom was recently taken into custody by troopers.

According to the state police, they began investigating Brom when a child reported the assault to a relative.

The 17 year-old victim told police that she was 12 years-old at the time of the alleged assault.

Upon completion of the investigation, it was turned over to the Leelanau County Prosecutor for review.

The prosecutor later charged Brom with one count of accosting children for immoral purposes and one count of criminal sexual conduct 2nd Degree.

He is currently out on bond.