Traverse City Man Behind Bars After Exposing Himself to Several People, Including 13 YO Girl

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On April 24, 2019
A Traverse City man is behind bars after exposing himself to several people, including a 13 year-old girl.

This happened multiple times over a period of a few days.

Monday, the suspect exposed his butt to the 13 year-old girl as she played in her front yard.

He left right-away and a short time later exposed his front and back side to another victim.

Police found the man, taking him into custody.

The suspect is linked to at least two other indecent exposure incidents in Grand Traverse County.

He is facing a felony charge.

