Traverse City Man Arrested for Suspected Drunk Driving and Break-Ins

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 16, 2020
A Traverse City man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and is suspected of a burglary that happened in Long Lake Township.

Police say residents saw the man trying to break into houses on Lakewood Road and when leaving the area he hit multiple mailboxes.

After hitting the mailboxes witnesses say the man then hit a power pole before leaving the scene.

Police stopped and arrested the man on North Long Lake Road near Zimmerman Road.

Authorities say there were items in the car that is suspected to be stolen and if anyone is a victim of a break-in to contact the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (231) 995-5002 to make a report of any stolen items.

