Traverse City Man Arrested for OWI Third

Michigan State Police say they pulled a vehicle over on US-31 near Horton Bay Rd. for speeding on Sunday evening.

The trooper paced the vehicle and stopped it near Burgess Road on US-31.

The driver, 42-year-old Stuart Reid Hickman of Traverse City, displayed signs of intoxication and sobriety tests were administered.

Hickman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense and taken to the Charlevoix County Jail.

Hickman was arraigned on October 1 in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense.

His bond was set at $1,000 cash surety.