Traverse City Man Arrested for Home Invasion

A Traverse City man was arrested for home invasion.

The arrest stemmed from a break-in that happened at a home on Townhouse Lane in Garfield Township.

The homeowner noticed that someone had been in his home on December 29th and stolen some property, including a cell phone and video game.

A police report was filed and the homeowner set up a camera in case the suspect came back.

On Tuesday the man left his home and was later received a notice on his phone that the camera had detected motion.

He remotely accessed the camera and saw the suspect in his home.

Police were called and deputies responded, but the suspect had left before they arrived.

However a K-9 was able to track the suspect to a nearby home.

A find-my-phone was used by the victim, which showed the stolen phone to be in the same house that the K-9 tracked the suspect to.

The suspect, a 29-year-old from Traverse City, was located a short distance from the home.

He was arrested on home invasion charges and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

A search of the suspect’s home is said to have located the stolen the property.