Traverse City Man Arrested for Allegedly Driving Drunk with Child in Car
Posted On July 15, 2020
306 Views0
A Traverse City man is now in police custody after allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car.
Police say, the 33-year-old man was seen hitting a garbage can and street sign by witnesses in Hanover Township.
When police located the suspect they found, the garbage can under his car and a child in the front seat.
The child was released to the mother and the man is in Wexford County Jail.