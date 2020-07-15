- Advertisement -
Traverse City Man Arrested for Allegedly Driving Drunk with Child in Car

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 15, 2020
A Traverse City man is now in police custody after allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car. 

Police say, the 33-year-old man was seen hitting a garbage can and street sign by witnesses in Hanover Township. 

When police located the suspect they found, the garbage can under his car and a child in the front seat. 

The child was released to the mother and the man is in Wexford County Jail.

