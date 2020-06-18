Traverse City Man Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving and Having a Loaded Gun

A Traverse City man is behind bars after police say he was driving drunk with a loaded gun.

Police say the man was allegedly going to a bar to harm his ex-girlfriend.

Officers stopped the suspect, and say he was verbally resistant to arrest.

Authorities say the man seemed drunk and had a handgun with a hammer cocked on the floor of the car.

The man was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn and tested.

Police are seeking a slew of charges, including felon in possession of a gun, resisting and obstructing, CCW violation, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, unregistered handgun, OWI and driving on an expired license.