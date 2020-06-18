Traverse City Man Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving and Having a Loaded Gun
Posted On June 18, 2020
355 Views0
A Traverse City man is behind bars after police say he was driving drunk with a loaded gun.
Police say the man was allegedly going to a bar to harm his ex-girlfriend.
Officers stopped the suspect, and say he was verbally resistant to arrest.
Authorities say the man seemed drunk and had a handgun with a hammer cocked on the floor of the car.
The man was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn and tested.
Police are seeking a slew of charges, including felon in possession of a gun, resisting and obstructing, CCW violation, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, unregistered handgun, OWI and driving on an expired license.