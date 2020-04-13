Traverse City Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase and Hitting Patrol Car

A Traverse City man is in custody after taking police on a bit of a chase and hitting a patrol car Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received complaints of someone firing a gun in East Bay Township and when they arrived at the scene the suspect refused to get out of his car.

When police tried to arrest the suspect the man floored the accelerator and started speeding away from police.

Police say he hit a Sheriff’s Office patrol car that was attempting to stop him.

After the crash the man was arrested and police later learned the man had just cut off his tether right before the incident.

He was on tether for a Felony Domestic Strangulation case.

Police say they also found a gun under the drivers seat in the car he was driving.

The 23-year-old Traverse City man is now in Grand Traverse County Jail for a slew of charges including Flee & Elude and Bond Violation.