Traverse City Man Accused of Stealing From Church Safe Three Separate Times

A Traverse City man was arrested for stealing from a church’s safe three times.

From December 17th to January 8th the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office received three reports of thefts from a safe at the Church of the Living God on Brimley Road in Garfield Township.

Cash and other items were taken from the safe during the thefts.

Video surveillance allowed investigators to develop a suspect.

That suspect was identified by church employees as a 23-year-old man from Traverse City.

He’s the son of a church member who had a key to the building.

The suspect did not force their way into the building and their parent did not know that the key was being used by their son.

Detectives searched the suspect’s home in the Kings Court trailer park.

They say the seized evidence at the home and the suspect was taken in custody.

A report is being sent to the county prosecutor requesting a 3-count warrant for Breaking and Entering.