Traverse City Light & Power Sends Crew to Florida Ahead of Dorian

In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Traverse City Light and Power is sending some of its employees to Florida.

According to the utility, this is being done in response to a request for aid.

Dorian is expected to impact the southeast with strong winds and heavy rains.

Those conditions could severely damage the area’s power infrastructure.

So, the T.C. Light & Power crew will assist Florida officials in their response.

And they’re not the only company doing so, Consumers Energy announced Friday that they were sending over 60 personnel down to help.