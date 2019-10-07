Traverse City Golfer Takes Home Senior P.G.A. Pro Championship

They say golf builds skills you can use all your life.

A Traverse City golfer is a testament to that…

His name, now on the short list of players to take home both a P.G.A. Professional and Senior P.G.A. Professional Championships.

By day, Scott Hebert is the golf pro at Traverse City Golf and Country Club…

He just beat out the competition to take home the big win at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin.

His four day score on the Fazio course there — 16 under par — and enough to tie a championship record for lowest 72-hole total.

Steve Schneiter and Bob Sowards — the only other players to score both titles.

Hebert called them both legends and described getting back on the course as “magical”.