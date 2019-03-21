Traverse City Fire Lieutenant, Police Officers Awarded From National Hall of Fame

A Traverse City Fire Department lieutenant and two Traverse City police officers received awards from the National Police Hall of fame.

L.t. Eric Jackson from Traverse City Fire Department and Officers Reed Shea and Taylor Comiskey of the Traverse City Police Department, were awarded for their collaborated effort in rescuing a family from a burning home.

On the night of November 5th of last year – the Traverse City Police and Fire were dispatched to a possible residential fire on Cochlin Street.

Before arrival, emergency personnel received information that the family may still be in the home.

The efforts of these three individuals saved this family as they were found sleeping and unaware that their home was on fire.

The officers were able to escort the three children and their parents safely out of the home.