Traverse City Father Arrested for Choking 5-Year-Old Son

A Traverse City man is in Grand Traverse County Jail after reportedly choking his 5-year-old son.

Police say the boy had marks around his neck and bruising around his eyes.

Further investigation showed the suspect had choked his son and then left on a bicycles.

When police caught up to the man, they say he resisted and got a cut on his head as he was being arrested.

The investigation into the abuse of the little boy came from the boys grand father who had got a call from the boys uncle, who saw the child’s injuries.

The uncle says he heard his brother, the suspect, yelling at the boy and that is when he saw the injuries.

The boy was taken to the hospital by his grandparents and the suspect now faces multiple charges including Charges of Child Abuse, Resisting and Obstructing Police, and Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm less than Murder.