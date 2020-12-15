Traverse City Couple Turns Home into North Pole with Festive Decor, Neighbors Not Happy

For over 30 years Paul Sparks has been going big with Christmas decorations for the holiday season.

The home decked out with bright festive lights, snowmen galore and even a talking Santa is located right here in Northern Michigan in Traverse City.

Husband and Wife Paul and Jennie Sparks have even opened their home to the public, offering a walkthrough tour of their holiday decor.

But not everyone is happy about the Christmas themed display.

“ We got a letter from a neighbor saying they did not like what we were doing and they were unhappy with us and that we were done decorating,” said Paul Sparks.

Although the couple has gotten letters going back to March, Paul says they are not done decorating.

“ There are other neighbors fighting for us, we have been getting lots of community support.”

The Sparks say they decorate their home because they want to see people happy and smile.

“People who come out and see our home love it. They wonder why people want to stop us from doing what we do,” said Paul.

The Sparks will be having an event at their home on December 19, 2020, where they will be giving out free drinks, cookies, and popcorn from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.