Traverse City Central High School Student Wins Congressional App Challenge

A student at Traverse City Central High School has won the annual Congressional App Challenge.

Congressman Jack Bergman made the announcement Wednesday that senior Elizabeth Saunders won.

Elizabeth will be invited to visit Washington, D.C. in the spring to showcase her app ‘CalcuSaver’ to Members of Congress and members of the tech community.

CalcuSaver will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the House of Representatives website along with other winning entries from around the country.

Elizabeth will also receive Amazon Web Service credits, donated by Amazon Web Services.

The Congressional App Challenge open to all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

A winner is picked from each congressional district.