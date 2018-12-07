- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Traverse City Central High School Student Wins Congressional App Challenge

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 7, 2018
145 Views
0

A student at Traverse City Central High School has won the annual Congressional App Challenge.

Congressman Jack Bergman made the announcement Wednesday that senior Elizabeth Saunders won.

Elizabeth will be invited to visit Washington, D.C. in the spring to showcase her app ‘CalcuSaver’ to Members of Congress and members of the tech community.

CalcuSaver will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the House of Representatives website along with other winning entries from around the country.

Elizabeth will also receive Amazon Web Service credits, donated by Amazon Web Services.

The Congressional App Challenge open to all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

A winner is picked from each congressional district.

Post Views: 145



Trending Now
Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service
Remington Hernandez December 3, 2018
Man Sentenced to Prison For Murder During Robbery in Kalkaska County
Remington Hernandez December 4, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Traverse City Central High School Student Wins Congressional App Challenge
Share No Comment