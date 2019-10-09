Traverse City Animal Shelter Invites Locals to “Fall in Love with Your New Best Friend”

The Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City is holding a special adoption event through October 19th where you may just fall in love with your new best friend.

Fall In Love With Your New Best Friend is a new event this year at the humane society to try to find their animals the perfect homes.

All adoption fees through the 19th are being reduced by half.

The fee to adopt cats will be $45, and the fee to adopt dogs will be $100, although the adoption process will remain the same.

The Cherryland Humane Society will hold adoption events when the animal population at the shelter is getting too high.

But as Liz Williams tells us, there are some things you need to keep in mind before you adopt.

There are requirements as well.

They require that all animals in your home already are spayed or neutered.

They also ask that everyone living in the home comes to visit the animal you’re looking to adopt to make sure that everyone gets along.